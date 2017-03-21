Amazon Prime Now customers can now get two-hour delivery through Alexa

Amazon Prime Now customers can now get two-hour home delivery through Alexa, the company said Tuesday.

The digital assistant which powers Amazon Echo has offered voice shopping for a while, but delivery options have until now been limited.

The service will initially offer "the full Prime Now catalog with Alexa, including tens of thousands of items," said Assaf Ronen, Amazon's vice president of Voice Shopping. The roll out will not include orders of larger items or things like electronics.

By bringing the service to Alexa voice shopping the company is trying to further carve out its niche as the shopping technology of choice, as products like Google Assistant challenge Amazon's position in the digital assistant space.