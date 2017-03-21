Sexual harassment isn't a 'systemic problem' at Uber, says board member Arianna Huffington

Sexual harassment isn't a "systemic problem" at ride-hailing company Uber, board member Arianna Huffington said.

In an interview Monday on CNN's "Quest Means Business," Huffington, who is on the board committee overseeing Uber's "urgent investigation" into allegations of sexual harassment and gender bias, said she spoke with hundreds of women at Uber.

"Yes, there were some bad apples, unquestionably. But this is not a systemic problem," Huffington told CNN.

Huffington said what is important is that structures not in place to make "women, minorities, everyone" feel comfortable are now being put in place.

The board member's comment came after a former Uber employee posted allegations last month about the company, sparking questions about gender bias and sexual harassment. Investors also called for the company to change its culture immediately.

Huffington tweeted after the allegations that she promised a "full investigation" with human resources head Liane Hornsey, who joined the company in January, and asked people to email her directly:

—CNBC's Everett Rosenfeld contributed to this report.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that Arianna Huffington was discussing sexual harassment in her comment to CNN.