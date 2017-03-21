China should create a 'level playing field,' Ericsson chairman says

China should provide the same degree of market access to foreign companies as Chinese firms are receiving in other countries, Ericsson's chairman told CNBC.

"It's obvious that if China is to be part of the overall global economy and be able to take its rightful part in the world economy, then market access and the level playing field — just as we have defined in WTO rules — are important for China to come into the world in the right way," Ericsson's Leif Johansson said in an interview at the China Development Forum.

Foreign businesses have long complained about the lack of market access and protectionist policies that benefit Chinese firms, and a European Union Chamber of Commerce report in March said that China had violated its free-trade pledges by inducing foreign firms to give up encryption and other technology to potential Chinese competitors.