Cramer explains the key to understanding market declines   

Metrics have the power to make or break your portfolio, and Jim Cramer says they are often the key to understanding why stocks move the way they do.

"Sometimes the key metrics that control the entire market suddenly change, and you have to change with them," otherwise you'll never understand why your stocks are suddenly dropping, the "Mad Money" host said.

Now that S&P 500 futures tend to drive the market more than individual stocks, it's worth identifying specific metrics, or market measures, that can predict what most stocks in the index will do.

"So if you think that higher oil correlates with economic growth, then you're most likely to set up a basket of stocks that does well when the economy is accelerating, and you can buy that basket every time oil goes higher," Cramer said.

