European markets set to open higher; Greece back in the spotlight

Greece and its euro zone creditors remained at odds over the reforms required before new loans can be approved to Athens after an inconclusive meeting in Brussels on Monday. Greece's Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said he would stay in the Belgian capital for further talks with the country's creditors in an attempt to finalize a bailout review.

In France, several presidential candidates participated in the first televised debate on Monday evening with just over a month to go until voters head to the polls for the first round of a two-stage contest to elect a new premier.

On Tuesday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney is poised to join the Federal Reserve's New York President William Dudley to deliver a speech on banking at around 10 a.m ET.



