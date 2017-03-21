Top CEO coach and former Google exec says this is the No. 1 trait great bosses share

Kim Scott knows what makes a good boss. After she helped lead Google's AdSense team, Scott became a sought-after CEO coach in Silicon Valley, advising C-suite clients at Dropbox, Twitter and other top companies.

Every leader has his or her own style, but Scott says that the best ones have one characteristic in common: Great bosses share a trait Scott calls "radical candor."

Made up of two key components, it's a trait the coach says every manager should be trying to cultivate:

1. Care about your employees

The first part having radical candor is caring about more than just metrics and results.

"It's not enough to care only about people's ability to perform a job," Scott writes in her new book "Radical Candor."

In order to be a great boss, you have to go beyond being professional, you have to want to get to know your employees on a human level, she says.