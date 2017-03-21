Former Secretary of Labor pick Andy Puzder resigns as CEO of CKE Restaurants

Andy Puzder, President Donald Trump's former Secretary of Labor pick, stepped down as CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of fast food chains Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Puzder held the position of CKE CEO since September 2000, but will be replaced by former KFC president Jason Marker, according to a press release on Tuesday. Marker is expected to start in his new position as CEO in April.

"Jason has tremendous experience in franchising, in the QSR (Quick Service Restaurants) sector, and in positioning and growing iconic brands," Puzder said in the press release. "I expressed my desire to have CKE plan for succession approximately a year ago, and I could not be more pleased to have Jason Marker selected to be the company's next leader."

Puzder had drawn scrutiny after Trump picked him over his opposition to federal minimum wage increases, alleged wage violations at CKE fast food restaurants and decades-old abuse allegations from his ex-wife. He later withdraw from consideration amid these allegations.

Following the withdrawal, Trump announced that Alex Acosta, an attorney from Florida and dean of Florida International University College of Law, would be his replacement nominee. If confirmed, Acosta will be the first Hispanic member of Trump's cabinet.