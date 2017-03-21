Futures suggest a higher open on Wall Street as oil prices rebound

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly higher open on Tuesday morning as traders focus on earnings and rising oil prices.

The commodity moved higher following media reports that OPEC countries will extend their output freeze deal.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of the fourth quarter current account figures at 8:30 ET.

On the earnings front, Coca-Cola European Partners, General Mills and Lennar are scheduled to report before the bell. FedEx, Nike and Petrobras are all due to report after the market close.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.04 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.35 percent higher, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 0.34 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.07 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.9 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.60 a barrel, up 0.79 percent.

