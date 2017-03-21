"Kowtowing to seniors is nothing new in American politics. But doing it right is something we don't see very much. This GOP plan adds to the existing funding problem and does nothing to provide better care for that cost."

But wait, there's more! Plans like Medicare that help older Americans are not the gold standard love fest that you may have been led to believe they are by the politicians and the news media. Yes, Medicare always does well in the polls. But those same polls often show that Americans know the program could be better and is on shaky financial ground. In other words, the American people know Medicare needs fixing. And the idea that they wouldn't support any changes that could fix it is simply false.

That brings us back to the GOP plan. Yes, the Republicans might stifle some of the blow back against their plan by boosting subsidies for that 50-65 set. But they will incur more conservative ire by increasing the taxpayers' liabilities while doubling down on the one thing people don't like about Medicare: How it's funded – or to be more honest, how it's not funded.

Just like Medicare isn't taking in enough payroll deductions from younger Americans to stay solvent, this new GOP plan sets up yet another subsidy that isn't clearly paid for and will increase the debt even more.

And nothing in this plan addresses the elephant in the room on American health care: Supply and demand. Seniors know this all too well as they face a shrinking number of doctors who accept Medicare patients. Even younger Americans have run into plenty of cases where their doctors wouldn't accept their Obamacare insurance plans.

If you simply ask seniors whether they'd be willing to pay more for Medicare by way of co-pays or some other way, they'd probably mostly say no. But if you asked them if they'd be willing to pay more in return for finding more doctors who take Medicare and provide more services as well, then you're likely to get a different response.

So, before the GOP shoves through another massive subsidy for that group of Americans just under Medicare age, they should consider a better way.

And lest the Democrats get too smug, the simple fact that their beloved Obamacare and Medicare plans are already going bankrupt cannot be ignored either. Both sides need to go back to the drawing board to fix these problems with something better than the usual short-term pandering... and fast.

