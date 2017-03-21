The flawed Republican plan to replace Obamacare has been undergoing some quick rewrites, reportedly to gain more conservative support in Congress. But a look at the changes being considered shows a constituency other than conservatives that Republicans are most trying to please: Americans aged 50-65.
According to numerous reports, House Speaker Paul Ryan and his team are scrambling to increase government subsidies for older Americans not quite old enough to get Medicare, many of whom would see enormous premium cost increases under the original GOP plan.
Considering how likely this demographic group is to vote and how well Trump did among them in the last election, it's surprising this tinkering didn't happen sooner.
But this fix is just stupid.
The biggest problem conservatives and anyone who really understands the health care system in America has with the Republican plan isn't that it includes too few subsidies. The problem is that it has too many. In fact, like Medicare and Medicaid, the GOP plan sets up another set of entitlements the government will not be able to afford in the relative short run.
And in this case, the Republican plan subsidizes more wealthy people than it should, including older Americans. That's right, older Americans aren't the stereotypical grannies and grandpas huddling in a corner just hoping to get by. The opposite is true as seniors and almost-seniors are richer than any other age demographic in this country and they have actually been getting wealthier in recent years.