'Healthy' pullback an 'attractive buying opportunity,' say strategists

Investors shouldn't be spooked by Tuesday's stock market tumble, instead they should look at it as a buying opportunity, experts told CNBC.

Stocks posted their worst day of 2017, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing more than 200 points lower. Financials, which have enjoyed a nice rally since President Donald Trump's election, plunged more than 2.5 percent.

However, Phil Orlando believes things are still stacking up nicely for stocks, despite the 2 percent to 3 percent drop in the S&P 500 over the last couple of weeks.

"We still think health care is going to get through. We still think that tax reform is going to get through," the chief equity strategist for Federated said in an interview with "Power Lunch" on Tuesday.

"The bigger picture is this 2 to 3 percent correction should be an attractive buying opportunity."

Investors have been banking on Trump's promises of tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending. However, his administration has indicated that health-care reform is the first priority.

A vote on the House Republican's Obamacare replacement plan is expected on Thursday. It has detractors on both sides of the aisle, and on Tuesday, Trump warned Republican lawmakers that many of them could lose their seats next year if they vote against the bill.