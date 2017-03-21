When Steve Jobs died in 2011, Tim Cook had a tough act to follow: one of the toughest bosses in the history of tech. Cook has hit some bumps along the way. But Apple's chief executive, now 56, has overseen a rise in Apple's share price of more than 175 percent since being named CEO in August 2011. That's better than the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow over the same time period.

Cook's personal style is much more low-key than Jobs' — almost anyone's would be. But his substance and his style have emphasized continuity with the company's founder, while making some adjustments reflecting, among other things, the fact that Apple is now the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization over $750 billion.

Apple shares have reached a new all-time high this week.



Here are some of the ways Cook has embraced the best of Jobs' genius, while also coding his his own management ideas into Cupertino's program for continued success as the company, and the world, continue to change rapidly.