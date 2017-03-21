Many Americans are woefully unprepared for a surprise medical expense

As the country remains divided over a health-care overhaul, costs are rising, leaving most Americans one medical bill away from plunging into debt.

To that point, 74 percent of Americans said their health-care costs have gone up in the past few years — yet less than half of those in a recent survey leave room in their budget for medical expenses.

The survey by health-care information firm Amino polled more than 1,000 adults online in February.

More than one-third said they could not afford an unexpected medical bill for more than $100 (often less than the cost of a new patient office visit) without going into debt. Over 60 percent said receiving a medical bill they can't afford is worse than or equally as bad as being diagnosed with a serious illness.