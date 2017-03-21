Possible conflict of interest looms over Kushner family skyscraper deal

Jared Kushner's relationship with his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, could be detrimental for his family's 666 Fifth Ave. building redevelopment project, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Charles Kushner and his real estate organization, Kushner Companies, is working against conflict of interest concerns for his $7.5 billion project, because of his son Jared's role as a White House advisor to Trump.

Anbang Insurance Group, a prominent Chinese company with political ties to Beijing, could provide up to $1.75 million in equity for the Manhattan skyscraper remodeling, according to sources cited in the Wall Street Journal article, but ethics issues are making the Chinese firm weary.

After reports of Anbang's investment surfaced, the company released a March 14 statement that said "the information about Anbang investment in 666 Fifth Avenue is not correct, there is no investment from Anbang for this deal," according to Reuters.

A Kushner spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday that the real estate company "is in advanced, ongoing discussions around 666 Fifth Avenue."

CNBC previously reported Kushner sold his ownership stake in 666 Fifth Ave. to avoid any conflicts of interest, according to a company spokesman.