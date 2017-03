"A lot of people cheap out and get cheap closets made," he says on the latest episode of CNBC's "The Deed," in which Torres uses his money and expertise to help struggling property investors. "There are other ways to save costs than to cut in the closet."

It's "an area that people can touch and feel and envision their clothes in," he says, and for that reason, "I always like to get very nice, custom-made closets. … Lots of drawers, hanging space, and storage."

As for other rooms to focus on if you want to increase the value of your home: "I think the smartest place to put your money is in the kitchen and bathroom," says Torres. After all, "kitchens and bathrooms are where people spend most of their time … so you want something that is nice."

