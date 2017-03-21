The 5 richest men in the world have all made this one mental shift

Forbes released its 2017 Billionaires List Monday morning, showcasing the world's richest people. For the fourth year in a row, Bill Gates topped the list, with a net worth of $86 billion.

Joining him in the top five are Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Amancio Ortega, and Mark Zuckerberg. Like Gates, they're all fathers.

Zuckerberg, the 32-year-old co-founder and CEO of Facebook, is the youngest dad of the elite group. He and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, have a one-year-old daughter and recently announced that they are expecting a second.

"Having kids does change how you think about the world in a pretty dramatic way," Zuckerberg told students at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.