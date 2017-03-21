    ×

    Kensho Stats

    Kensho Stats

    These ETFs still win during a market sell-off

    storm havoc
    Preserved Light Photography | Getty Images

    Volatility is surging as the market posted its worst decline of the year on Tuesday.

    Investors are increasingly concerned over the chances that President Donald Trump's promised pro-growth agenda makes it through Congress. How can investors trade the rising volatility using history as a guide?

    The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is a key measure of market expectations of near-term volatility conveyed by S&P 500 stock index option prices, according to the CBOE. The VIX was up more than 10 percent as of midafternoon Tuesday.

    CBOE Volatility Index chart, one year

    Source: FactSet

    CNBC Pro screened for which ETF securities will move if the VIX continues to rally to the 16 to 17 level of last fall, using hedge fund analytics tool Kensho.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    VIX
    ---
    TLT
    ---
    IAU
    ---
    GLD
    ---

    Kensho Stats

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...