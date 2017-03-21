Tumbling Avis shares lead in dragging down Dow Transports

Avis shares fell more than 8 percent during Tuesday midday trading following a report by Ally Financial that had bearish commentary on lease and used vehicle price declines.

The rental car company's declining shares provided the the biggest drag on Dow Transports, which is down nearly 2 percent overall today. Other transportation companies like Norfolk Southern Corporation, Matson and CSX traded down 3 percent or less intraday.

Hertz, another major rental car company, also saw its shares tumbling nearly 10 percent today following the Ally report.