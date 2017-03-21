UBS strategist Julian Emanuel sees start of 5 to 10 percent correction

UBS strategist Julian Emanuel said the catalyst is doubt over the ability of Republicans to get the health-care bill through the House this week, and that reinforces his view that tax reform will be late this year or next year.

"We've been saying that we expect a 5 to 10 percent correction. We've been saying that for weeks now," said Emanuel, equity and derivatives strategist.

Emanuel said when the Fed has hiked rates in quarters with a low growth forecast, the market has sometimes taken a second look. He notes that the Atlanta Fed sees growth of just 0.9 percent. "What happened was the market began to question whether it was a policy error … so for us there is unexplained softness in consumption that may or may not correct itself once the tax refunds get into peoples' hands, but there's no signs that's going to be the case," he said.

He said the market valuations are stretched and many investors are too hopeful earnings will grow by double digits this year, boosted by some type of tax reform.

"It's pretty easy to see this as almost a risk reset. That's what we've been looking for and we think you are in the midst of it," he said. "To us the most important things going forward are two things: Can confidence figures be maintained where they are now, and will the public continue to be the incremental buyer? If either one of those degrades at all, that opens up the case for more downside."



He also said the VIX is too low and investors haven't hedged for volatility. VIX is up 11.6 percent to 12.65 today.