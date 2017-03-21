UK follows US in banning electronic devices on flights from some airports

Britain has announced that it will follow the U.S.'s lead and issue similar limits to carryon electronic devices for travellers from some airports in the Middle East.

A spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May announced that the government will set additional security measures on direct flights to Britain from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordon, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia, Reuters reported.

The spokesman added that passengers flying from these countries would not be allowed in the airplane cabin with phones, laptops or some tablets and would instead have to check the items into hold luggage.