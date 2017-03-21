US Treasurys lower as investors focus on oil and auctions

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday morning as oils markets moved higher following reports that OPEC countries are set to extend their deal to freeze production.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4897 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0990 percent.

The Treasury is scheduled to auction 4-week bills worth $55 billion later today.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the latest current account figures released at 8:30 ET.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $52.07 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.9 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.60 a barrel, up 0.79 percent.