Wall Street just can't seem to break out of its March malaise

As Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch enters his second day of confirmation hearings in the Senate, his fate is dependent upon the support of Democratic senators who are embroiled in partisan fighting over the politics of the high court and a controversial president. (NBC News)

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to skip a NATO meeting of foreign ministers in April to attend a U.S. visit by the China's president. Tillerson is set to travel to Russia later that month. (AP)

The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, after spending hours trying to defend Trump, closed Monday's hearing saying there's "a big gray cloud" over the White House. (CNBC)



The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is working out of a West Wing office and will get access to classified information, though she is not technically serving as a government employee. (AP)

Apple's (AAPL) the next version of the iPhone will lead to a "paradigm shift," with augmented reality as its foundation, said Gene Munster, managing partner at VC firm Loop Ventures. (CNBC)



Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google is expected to go on a hiring spree to develop new A.I. tools to improve its ability to review questionable content after a clash saw major brands withdraw ads from YouTube. (CNBC)



Wal-Mart (WMT) is launching an investment arm aimed at expanding its e-commerce business. The new unit aims to strike partnerships with various retail startups and entrepreneurs. (CNBC)



Target (TGT) gave shoppers a peek at what its $7 billion investment into the business could mean for their local stores. The retailer's first fully designed shop opens in the Houston area in October. (CNBC)

