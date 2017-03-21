What makes a great leader in the age of disruption? These media CEOs know

Frampton said he sees a trend towards relationship-driven leadership, rather than a "command and control" style.

"I think old-school leadership has been very masculine and that has been quite d

ominant, it has been top-down, quite uncollaborative, and I think we will start to see that change to more feminine values of leadership… conversational, relationship-driven, I think those things are a lot more important," he told CNBC anchor Carolin Roth at the event.

Rachel Forde, CEO of agency Mediavest, advocated hiring a team that you can learn from. "You've got to be empathetic, listen, take feedback, I want my team to be better than me, I want them to want my job but we are always in that learning mindset where we are not always right," she said.