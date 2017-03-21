What makes a great leader in the age of disruption? These media CEOs know

What it means to be a leader has been in the spotlight lately, with Uber's chief executive Travis Kalanick admitting: "I need leadership help and I intend to get it," after an altercation with one of the company's cab drivers went public, and announcing that the business is looking for a new chief operating officer.
Then last week Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said leaders facing a crisis like Uber's should "Take a step back and have some humility." So what does it mean to be a leader in an age where business models are being disrupted and media is becoming more fragmented?