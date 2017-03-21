Your first trade for Tuesday, March 21

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.



Tim Seymour was a buyer of Bank of America.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of Herbalife.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Micron.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Netflix.

Trader disclosure: On March 20, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

