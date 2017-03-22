How a 25-year-old high-school dropout cold-emailed Mark Cuban and got an investment

When Adam Lyons completed a program at an intensive start-up accelerator in Pittsburgh, he had his insurance rate comparison start-up, The Zebra, in good shape, and he had also decided on a dream investor: Mark Cuban.

Lyons didn't know how to get in touch with Cuban, but he guessed the billionaire's email address and sent a short email with the subject line, "Wanna disrupt the insurance industry?"

Twenty minutes later, the 25-year-old got an email back. It was a response from the star of ABC's "Shark Tank" and owner of the Dallas Mavericks.