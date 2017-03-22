4G ‘dumb’ phones are set to grow 5,000% this year and it could be a ‘blessing in disguise’ for Apple

However, the majority of the 2G user base is not keen on upgrading to a 4G smartphone, largely due to pricing and the lack of literacy in the newer technology.

"Voice calls and texts remain the king," Counterpoint says, which makes the case for 4G feature phones.



Apple is investing heavily in India as it views the country as a future growth market. But in an environment where people are still buying sub $200 phones, it is finding the environment tough. Upgrading people to the idea of 4G could help.



Neil Shah, research director of devices and ecosystems at Counterpoint Research, told CNBC via e-mail that, Apple's main competitor "Samsung shipped some 50 million (non 4G) feature phones last year. They will have to also launch a 4G feature phone to arrest any churn of decline. They won't be able to sustain with just 2G/3G feature phones this year."



Shah added that, "for Apple in India, their cheapest phone starts from US$450 ... (the trend) is a blessing in disguise for Apple as these laggard 2G feature phone users will rapidly get used to 4G networks and will itch for a better phone when they upgrade in next two years. Basically, this trend will help these users to cross the chasm – which is what Apple would actually like."

