How 5 millennial entrepreneurs managed to turn life into a permanent vacation

Even when older people tell them not to, young people love to travel. One study shows that millennials are 23 percent more likely to go abroad than older generations.

Because of their obsession with globe-trotting, millennial have turned cheap travel into a science, taking advantage of bargain flights, capitalizing on points and miles, and figuring out how to work remotely.

Here's how five young entrepreneurs were able to ditch their 9-to-5's and travel the world:

1. Johnny Ward



After graduating from university in England, Johnny Ward booked a one-way flight to New York City and, though he paused to buy an apartment in Bangkok, he has not stopped traveling since. Ward invested $100 in a website that turned into a million-dollar travel blogging company. Now, even though he grew up on welfare in Ireland, he makes up to $60,000 a month while traveling the world.