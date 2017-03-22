It isn't every day that a couple can choose to step away from the workplace earlier than anticipated.

But that's exactly what Mark, 64, and Holly Batchelder, 58, of Omaha, Nebraska, did.

The pair, parents of five adult children, originally planned on leaving the workforce around age 65. A health crisis for Mark, a former insurance executive, plus the deaths of the couple's mothers and two of the couple's closest friends, made the Batchelders reevaluate their expectations.

"We would love to retire at certain ages," said Holly, a former business coach. "But life happens and you have to be able to adjust."