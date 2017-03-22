This mental trick used by army snipers will help you stress less at work

Think about the last time you were stressed out at work. Maybe a tense morning meeting ruined your mood for the rest of the day, or an ambiguous email from your boss right before lunch sent your heart rate soaring throughout your break.

Chances are, your stress affected your productivity. And not being productive at work can lead to more stress: shorter deadlines, less time to prepare for meetings or conference calls, and generally feeling out of control.

A former army sniper says he has the answer. It's a trick commonly referred to as SLLS, which is an acronym for the following:

Stop what you're doing.



Look around.



Listen to your surroundings.



Smell your environment.



Jeffry Harrison, who wrote an article about his experience with SLLS for The Muse in 2015, says his sniper instructors taught him this was the quickest and easiest way to regain control.