AT&T has pulled all its non-search ad spending from Google, after worries that Google may have placed its ads next to terrorism or hate content.

"We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," AT&T said in a statement provided to CNBC. "Until Google can ensure this won't happen again, we are removing our ads from Google's non-search platforms."

The suspension affects YouTube and Google's display network, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.