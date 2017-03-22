    ×

    More trouble for Google: AT&T pulls non-search Google ads as concerns mount about hate content

    AT&T has pulled all its non-search ad spending from Google, after worries that Google may have placed its ads next to terrorism or hate content.

    "We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," AT&T said in a statement provided to CNBC. "Until Google can ensure this won't happen again, we are removing our ads from Google's non-search platforms."

    The suspension affects YouTube and Google's display network, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai

    AT&T joins other companies that have stepped back from Google, after an investigation from The Times of London found that ads for Mercedes-Benz and Marie Curie were running next to jihadist and neo-Nazi content.

    Google apologized and revamped its ad policy on Tuesday, especially on YouTube. Google said it will start "removing ads more effectively from content that is attacking or harassing people," and will change the default safety setting for ads.

    Google makes most of its money from advertisements, and is one of the top online ad providers in the world. The problem of offensive content also plagues Google's competitors — especially when it comes to video, advertising professionals told CNBC.

    — CNBC's Michelle Castillo contributed to this report

