This is the key takeaway from the business classic Bill Gates and Warren Buffett say you need to read

Billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates agree that the best business book they have ever read is "Business Adventures," by financial journalist John Brooks.

The 1969 classic, which Gates read years ago on Buffett's recommendation, explores, in incredible detail, some of the biggest moments in the history of American business and finance.

"More than two decades after Warren lent it to me — and more than four decades after it was first published — 'Business Adventures' remains the best business book I've ever read," the Microsoft co-founder writes on his blog. "John Brooks is still my favorite business writer."

Brooks, a former staff writer for The New Yorker, compiled the book from articles that originally appeared in the magazine. Each chapter is a deep dive into what key business figures did right, and what they did wrong.

The book details lessons from the 1962 "flash crash," the Texas Gulf Sulfur case of 1959 and other pivotal moments in business. But one story featured in the book is particularly relevant to companies today.