This founder dreams of flying New York to London in 3 hours on a plane with huge windows

For his future travel, ﻿Blake Scholl envisions hailing a self-driving car to the Hyperloop, which will take him to the airport so he can board a supersonic airplane headed for the other side of the planet.



Scholl is taking it upon himself to enable the last leg of that journey.

An internet entrepreneur and pilot of 15 years, Scholl is the founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, a Denver-based start-up that's planning to fly passengers over oceans at 1,451 miles per hour by the early 2020s.

Boom on Wednesday announced a $33 million financing round that Scholl told CNBC would be enough money to build and fly his first aircraft. The single-aisle planes with personal overhead bins, according to Scholl, will seat up to 55 passengers, elevate to 60,000 feet and cost about the same price as a business class ticket.

They'll also have giant windows.

"At 60,000 feet you can actually see the curve of the Earth," Scholl said in an interview with CNBC last week at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. "The skies are a deeper blue. You wouldn't want to miss it."