Breaking down biomass and bioenergy: An explainer

What then, is biomass?



As the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) puts it, biomass refers to "organic material" which comes from animals and plants. It encompasses everything from wood and crops to rubbish.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has described biomass as being the planet's only renewable energy source that is able to "offer a viable supplement to petroleum-based liquid transportation fuels… in the near to mid-term."