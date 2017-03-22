Breaking down biomass and bioenergy: An explainer

It's important to note that biomass, and the products produced from it, such as biofuels, have an impact on the environment, and it's not always positive.
Many people are reliant on biomass for cooking their food, over 2.7 billion according to the IEA.
This, the organization says, is "associated with the approximately 3.5 million deaths annually from indoor air pollution."
The World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) says that while biofuels could make a "massive contribution to sustainable development" bioenergy production can have a big impact both environmentally and socially.
According to the WWF, "swathes of forests and other valuable ecosystems are often cleared" in order to grow the crops used to make biofuels.
This, according to the environmental group, contributes to climate change, ruins livelihoods and homes, and destroys the habitats of endangered species.