Cramer: If you want to make money, go against what the market says   

Still, the market is Trump-obsessed, prioritizing any White House weakness over great guidance from FedEx and Starbucks and strong earnings reports from tech companie, such as Adobe, Salesforce, and Accenture, Cramer said.

"I think if you want to make money, you do the opposite of what this market says to do," Cramer advised. "I suggest you buy the stocks of companies that are doing well, like a Starbucks, betting that Trump's daily vicissitudes are not that important to creating long-term wealth."

Yet the pros are glued to the bond market, treating interest rates like a litmus test for Trump policy, Cramer said.



"When interest rates go higher, that suggests Trump is going to get his way when it comes to expanding the economy through tax breaks" because higher rates mean more growth, Cramer said. "When interest rates go lower, that means Trump's not going to get his way and his political clout is nil and the economy's grinding to a halt."

And when rates go particularly low, like they did in response to Tuesday's health-care stalemate and FBI Director James Comey's comments at the congressional hearing, the rally buckles.

"The long-time leaders of the rally, the financials, which need higher rates to beat their estimates, get crushed because rates are going the wrong way," Cramer said.

But Wednesday's session turned around and investors seemed to realign their focus with successful companies rather than Trump's potential obstacles.

"That's why I ultimately declare this session a victory for the bulls," Cramer said.

