Cramer says Europe might be a better place to invest than you think   

As the euro creeps towards stability and economies across the pond strengthen, Jim Cramer thinks that right now, Europe could provide better investments than the United States.

"All I am saying is that with a euro that's seemingly found its footing, economies that are growing stronger, and an underrated level of political stability, Europe might be a better place to invest than the U.S., at least for now," the "Mad Money" host said.

With Washington in gridlock over health care and FBI hearings destabilizing the capital, Cramer said Europe's once-concerning politics "are looking downright placid" in comparison.

"No wonder the European stock markets are almost outperforming our market ... That's because their collective economies are turning and their earnings growth could be much stronger year-over-year than we have in this country, especially if President [Donald] Trump's tax cuts get pushed back to 2018, as many commentators are now forecasting," Cramer said.

﻿Watch the full segment here:

