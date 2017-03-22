Cramer's lightning round: Cash out on this cable stock

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Flex: "Oh man, absolutely. We've been trying to buy that for the charitable trust. … I still like it here."

Time Warner: "Yeah, I do [think they'll merge with AT&T], but ka-ching, ka-ching, let's find the next one with big upside. We're not arbitrageurs here on the show."

Advanced Energy Industries: "I do not know the answer to that. I've got to do work on that small-cap stock and I don't know the answer for AEIS, but we will indeed come back."

Hershey: "I like Hershey very much, I absolutely think it is– well, it should've been taken over. It would've been a steal. I think the stock goes higher."

