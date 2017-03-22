European markets seen lower; Trump's economic policies under fire

European markets are expected to open lower on Wednesday morning amid increasing concerns regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's economic growth agenda as investors chose to ditch riskier assets.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 48 points at 7,330; the German DAX is expected to open 82 points lower at 11,873 and the French CAC 40 is set to open 22 points down at 4,971.

In France, centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron's bid for presidency appeared to gather steam as he gained the support from a junior minister in the socialist government and the interior minister resigned in a scandal.

Meanwhile, the center-right presidential candidate Francois Fillon currently wrapped up in an embezzlement probe is facing claims he allegedly sought to profit financially from ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a report from the Financial Times. French voters are set to vote for a new premier in the first round of a two-stage contest on April 23.

On the data front, Euro zone current account data is scheduled to be released at around 9.00 a.m London time.



