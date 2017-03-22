But...What if she doesn't win? UBS' Gordon on the risks of Marine Le Pen losing the French election

Depending who you ask, the French are a month away from (a) the most important election of 2017, (b) their most important presidential election since 2002, (c) their most important election in one, maybe two generations, or (d) all of the above.

Most polls suggest Marine Le Pen is a top first-round pick for voters, with a post-debate Elabe survey putting the leader of the far-right Front National party slightly behind independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

A healthy majority of analysts and experts believe Le Pen, who wants to pull France out of the euro zone, won't win the second round of voting if she makes it past the first, as her father did in 2002 (only to be crushed by Jacques Chirac in the run off). Still, as the Financial Times reported, more fund managers and bankers are taking her party seriously and trying to get up to speed on its platform.

"In the short term, the French elections make a bit of a mess of the European story," said Wayne Gordon, Commodities and FX Strategist at UBS.