Futures suggest mixed open on Wall Street as concerns grow over Trump’s economic plans

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday amid doubts U.S. President Donald Trump may not be able to deliver campaign pledges to lower taxes and boost investment.

Also pressuring the major U.S. stock indexes — which suffered their worst day of the year on Tuesday — were bank stocks, which dropped more than 4 percent in the previous session.

Banks were pushed lower by falling yields. On Wednesday, the benchmark 10-year note yield held around 2.4 percent.

On the data front, the Federal Housing Finance Agency will release January's home prices at 9 a.m. ET and later at 10 a.m. there will be existing home sales numbers.

On the earnings front, Tencent, Acushnet and Winnebago are scheduled to report before the bell. PVH and Five Below are all due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.75 percent lower on Wednesday. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.5 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 2.13 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.21 a barrel on Wednesday, down 1.47 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.57 a barrel, down 1.39 percent.

