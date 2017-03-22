House Freedom caucus chairman says Obamacare replacement bill still short of votes

Freedom's just another word for something very big to lose.

The Trump administration on Wednesday failed to persuade a number of key conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives to support the leading GOP Obamacare replacement plan, deeply threatening the bill's chances of success during a vote Thursday.

"If the vote were today, the bill would failed," said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Al., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the Freedom Caucus still plans on voting "no" on the American Health Care Act.