    Health Care

    House Freedom caucus chairman says Obamacare replacement bill still short of votes

    Freedom's just another word for something very big to lose.

    The Trump administration on Wednesday failed to persuade a number of key conservative Republicans in the House of Representatives to support the leading GOP Obamacare replacement plan, deeply threatening the bill's chances of success during a vote Thursday.

    "If the vote were today, the bill would failed," said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Al., a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus.

    Rep. Mark Meadows, head of the Freedom Caucus still plans on voting "no" on the American Health Care Act.