How to trade the recent market jitters in 3 plays

The "Fast Money" traders mulled over where they can find protection as the stock market bounced back from its worst one-day performance in months on Tuesday.

Trader Brian Kelly said he bought some of the iShares Silver Trust. He said he's betting on the precious metal for protection because of the weakness of the dollar and the lower moves he expects to see in the currency market.

Trader Tim Seymour said he is seeking protection in the iShares iBoxx $ High-yield Corporate Bond ETF.

Trader Guy Adami said he likes Wynn Resorts because the hotel and casino operator's stock has been performing well despite the market pullback. Adami said the stock should see a move higher. Shares of Wynn Resorts gained 1.43 percent on Wednesday and are up 28 percent in the last 3 months.

