London's black cabs are about to turn green thanks to a new $373 million electric taxi factory

The LTC said that the new electric taxi would go on sale in London later this year, and then around the world at the beginning of 2018.



The U.K. government said the investment was supported by £16.1 million from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

"Our iconic black cabs are famous across the world," Greg Clark, business and energy secretary, said in a statement. "The London Taxi Company's impressive new factory and R&D facility showcases the innovation that makes the UK a world leader in the development of new automotive technologies."

Wednesday also saw the U.K. government announce an extra £64 million in investment to promote the use of electric taxis.



The funding is to support a £50 million Plug-in Taxi Grant program and a £14 million investment in charge points for electric taxis.

"This government is committed to improving air quality and reducing pollution in towns and cities, which is essential for people's health and the environment," John Hayes, transport minister, said.



