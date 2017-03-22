Lawyer for Russian whistle blower's family falls out of apartment building before court date

ANDREY SMIRNOV / AFP / Getty Images
Journalists sit next to the empty defendant's cage in the Tverskoy district court of Moscow on March 27, 2013, during a hearing in the posthumous trial of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky for tax evasion, days after Russia closed a probe into the circumstances of his prison
On March 22, Gorokhov was scheduled to appear in front of the Moscow City Appeals Court to argue against the Tverskoi District Court's refusal to consider a new criminal complaint filed by Magnitsky's mother in regards to new evidence, the release said.
A series of electronic communications, known as the Pavlov Leaks, has been uncovered and it shows collusion of individuals responsible for the fraud uncovered by Magnitsky, the release alleged. Members of the Klyuev Organized Crime Group, police officers and government officials are involved, the release claimed.
Gorokhov is also a key witness in the U.S. government's case against Prevezon Holdings, a Cyprus company owned by Denis Katsyv, son of senior Russian official Petr Katsyv, the release said. The trial, scheduled to begin on May 15th, is in relation to Prevezon's alleged money laundering that Magnitsky uncovered, the release continued.
The Magnitsky case drew international attention towards Russian corruption and has been the source of inspiration for tighter human rights regulations in the West.
