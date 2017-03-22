Lawyer for Russian whistle blower's family falls out of apartment building before court date

Nikolai Gorokhov, a lawyer representing the family of a Russian whistle blower was reportedly thrown out of his Moscow apartment on Tuesday.



Gorokhov was working to launch a probe into the death of Sergei Magnitsky, who was tortured and died in prison in 2009 following his investigation into a $230 million fraud allegedly involving Russian government officials and criminals.

Gorokhov had severe head injuries and was hospitalized in the intensive care unit of Botkin hospital, according to a press release released by a website, Law and Order in Russia, linked to Magnitsky's former employer Bill Browder.

