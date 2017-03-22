'Moneyball' author Michael Lewis says being lazy is the key to success

You've probably heard that hard work is the key to success. But according to Michael Lewis, bestselling author of "Flashboys," "Moneyball" and "The Big Short," the opposite is true.

Laziness, which he defines as being slow to act, can be a lot more helpful than you think. It prevents you from being overwhelmed with lots of opportunities you said yes to but don't actually care about, Lewis says in an interview with Ryan Smith, CEO of online survey company Qualtrics.

"My laziness serves as a filter," Lewis said. "Something has to be really good before I'll decide to work on it."



As Lewis sees it, being lazy helps you avoid being busy for the sake of being busy.