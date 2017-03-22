'Terrorist incident' outside Parliament in London: Police shoot assailant, officer stabbed

An assailant who stabbed a police officer inside the perimeter of London's Parliament complex was shot by police Wednesday, and the House of Commons was placed on lockdown, authorities said.

There were also reports that a car ran into pedestrians outside of Parliament, which is the legislative seat for the United Kingdom.

London's Metropolitan Police said they are "treating this as a terrorist incident unless we hear otherwise."

Authorities were evacuating people outside of Parliament, where a suspect vehicle was parked.

Police in London said they were called to Westminster Bridge at 2:14 p.m. local time "for an incident," and that is is now being treated as a "firearm incident and officers are on the scene and dealing with this."

Multiple ambulance crews were en route to the scene as armed police entered Parliament, some of them carrying shields, Reuters reported.

House of Commons leader David Lidington told fellow members of the Parliament that the alleged assailant stabbed an officer and was shot by police.

"What I am able to say to the House is that there has been a serious incident within the estate. It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police," Lidington said.

"An air ambulance is attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity," Lidington said.

"There are also reports of further violent incidents in the Palace of Westminster but it would be wrong of me to go into further details before confirmation from the police," Lidington said.

Daily Mail journalist Quentin Letts told the BBC that a man armed with what looked like a stick approached a policeman and was ordered to drop the stick.

But the man ignored that order and than stabbed a police officer, before running onto the grounds of Parliament, where he was then shot, according to Letts' account.