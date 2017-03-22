    ×

    'Terrorist incident' outside Parliament in London: Police shoot assailant, officer stabbed

    Armed police officers guard at a police cordon outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on March 22, 2017 during an emergency incident.
    Parliament Speaker: Police officer stabbed, alleged assailant shot by police   

    An assailant who stabbed a police officer inside the perimeter of London's Parliament complex was shot by police Wednesday, and the House of Commons was placed on lockdown, authorities said.

    There were also reports that a car ran into pedestrians outside of Parliament, which is the legislative seat for the United Kingdom.

    London's Metropolitan Police said they are "treating this as a terrorist incident unless we hear otherwise."

    Authorities were evacuating people outside of Parliament, where a suspect vehicle was parked.

    Police in London said they were called to Westminster Bridge at 2:14 p.m. local time "for an incident," and that is is now being treated as a "firearm incident and officers are on the scene and dealing with this."

    Multiple ambulance crews were en route to the scene as armed police entered Parliament, some of them carrying shields, Reuters reported.

    House of Commons leader David Lidington told fellow members of the Parliament that the alleged assailant stabbed an officer and was shot by police.

    "What I am able to say to the House is that there has been a serious incident within the estate. It seems that a police officer has been stabbed; that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police," Lidington said.

    "An air ambulance is attending the scene to remove the casualties. There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity," Lidington said.

    "There are also reports of further violent incidents in the Palace of Westminster but it would be wrong of me to go into further details before confirmation from the police," Lidington said.

    Daily Mail journalist Quentin Letts told the BBC that a man armed with what looked like a stick approached a policeman and was ordered to drop the stick.

    But the man ignored that order and than stabbed a police officer, before running onto the grounds of Parliament, where he was then shot, according to Letts' account.

    The press office for British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is "safe and at work."

    The office would not elaborate on her location.

    Queen Elizabeth II was at Buckingham Palace during the incident, according to a palace spokesman.

    President Donald Trump has been briefed about the situation, according to White House spokesman, Sean Spicer.

    Brian Dillon, former head of the firearms command of London's Metropolitan Police, told NBC News that, "This is exactly the sort of thing that police feared might happen, feeding into the high threat assessment for the U.K."

    "This is one of a number of concerns that were feared, with a vehicle and weapons being used," said Dillon, who now runs the counter-terrorism consultancy Rubicon Resilience.

    The incident at Parliament occurred on the first anniversary of the terrorist bombings in Brussels that killed 32 people.

    This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

    - NBC News' Alexander Smith in London contributed to this story

