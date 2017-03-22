Starbucks CEO Schultz weighs in on employment: 'We can't wait for Washington'   

"All these things, I think, are part and parcel with building the kind of company that has a conscience," Schultz said. "Our success as a company, the $80 billion of market value, all of that is steeped in the humanity of Starbucks, of balancing profit with a social impact agenda."

Schultz added that Washington's logjam could mean more opportunities for his brand.

"I could not be more optimistic, more excited, and more bullish about the opportunities that we have at a time in America where there is great uncertainty politically, where there's a seismic change in consumer behavior," he told Cramer.

Addressing Starbucks' recent hiccups with its mobile ordering platformand the stock's downtrend, Schultz said he was confident that the company would bounce back.

"On balance the stock is undervalued, and we will demonstrate both in the short and the long term that we are building a great, endearing company," Schultz said.

Schultz added that the brand is continuously being recognized for being connected to and trusted by its customers, including being named the country's third-most admired brand by Fortune magazine.

"You don't get that kind of recognition because you have a mobile order and pay problem. You get that kind of recognition because you have a body of work that stands the test of time, and we are just getting started," the CEO said.



Johnson, Schultz's successor, said he was comforted by the fact that Schultz will stay on as executive chairman of the coffeehouse when Johnson becomes CEO on April 3.

"I think anyone stepping in this role would acknowledge that they have Venti shoes to fill," Johnson joked. "[It] gives me some comfort that not only do we have the opportunity, but we've got the leadership and a world-class leadership team to take us into the future."

