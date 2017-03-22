"What will those countries, or countries planning to join, say now at this American retreat away from transparency and accountability? Such a retreat is a retreat from our values, which give America its strength and its moral leadership in the world," they said in a statement Monday.

Department of the Interior press secretary Heather Swift told CNBC that Cardin and Lugar had gotten "bad information."

"No decision has been made on applying for validation under the EITI standard, and the U.S. is not even scheduled to begin the validation process until April of 2018 (per the EITI International Board schedule published regularly)," the department said in a statement to CNBC.

Interior could very well resume its effort to become EITI compliant, but 15 nonprofit groups involved in the implementation said in a statement that the agency's move to halt its work signaled the "death knell" for the U.S. effort.

Multiple nonprofit representatives disputed Swift's assertion in comments to CNBC. They said the Office of Natural Resources Revenue made it clear during a March 9 conference call that it was ending its efforts to comply with EITI.

Interior officials told the groups U.S. energy companies refused to furnish tax documents required under EITI standards. As such, the EITI Board is likely to reject the companies' reports, the officials said, according to Jana Morgan, U.S. director of Publish What You Pay, a group that promotes transparency and a member of the EITI advisory committee.