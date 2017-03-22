    Undocumented migrants are fleeing across this border ... from the US into Canada

    A young girl carries her doll and suitcase as her family that claimed to be from Turkey are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017.
    Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    While much of the news in the U.S. about immigration has been focused on President Donald Trump's vow to build a wall along the Mexican border, an increasing number of migrants are attempting to illegally cross the northern border into Canada.

    Over the past month, Reuters photographer Christinne Muschi has documented some of the border-crossing attempts and efforts to control to the increased influx.

    • Cold and tired

      A woman walks towards the border to cross into Hemmingford, Quebec from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group that claimed to be from Syria.
      Dario Ayala | Reuters

    • Family crossing

      Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers assist a child from a family that claimed to be from Sudan as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Detained by the RCMP

      A woman that claimed to be from Syria cries as she is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec.
      Dario Ayala | Reuters

    • Fleeing US Customs and Border Patrol

      A man who claimed to be from Sudan runs for the border after taking his family's passports from a U.S. border patrol officer as he was detained after his family crossed the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Canada, from Champlain in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Night crossing

      A man who claimed to be from Sudan who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is stopped by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Emotions run high

      A woman claiming to be from Yemen wipes tears from her eyes as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Greeted by the RCMP

      A family that claimed to be from Turkey are arrested as they are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after they crossed the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford.
    • US Border Patrol

      U.S border agents watch as a young family claiming to be from Turkey arrive at the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec Canada February 22, 2017.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Detained

      A woman claiming to be from Yemen is detained by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer after crossing the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Illegal crossing

      A group that claimed to be from Turkey crosses the U.S.-Canada border illegally leading into Hemmingford, Quebec.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

    • Open border?

      Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a woman who told police that she and her family were from Sudan is taken into custody by Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers after arriving by taxi and walking across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada February 12, 2017.
      Christinne Muschi | Reuters

