Undocumented migrants are fleeing across this border ... from the US into Canada

While much of the news in the U.S. about immigration has been focused on President Donald Trump's vow to build a wall along the Mexican border, an increasing number of migrants are attempting to illegally cross the northern border into Canada.
Over the past month, Reuters photographer Christinne Muschi has documented some of the border-crossing attempts and efforts to control to the increased influx.
Photo: A young Turkish girl carries her doll and suitcase as she and her family are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers near Hemmingford, Quebec.
A woman walks toward the border to cross into Hemmingford from the U.S. after arriving in a taxi with a group of Syrians.
RCMP officers assist a child from a Sudanese family as they walk across the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford.
A woman from Syria cries as she is detained by an RCMP officer after crossing the border into Hemmingford.
A Sudanese man runs for the border into Hemmingford after taking his family's passports from a U.S. Border Patrol officer.
A Sudanese man who kept saying "I just want to be safe" is stopped by a Canadian Mountie after he illegally crossed the border into Hemmingford.
A woman from Yemen wipes tears as she is told by Canadian police not to enter the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford. The woman crossed the border despite being told not to and was then arrested.
A family from Turkey is arrested by Mounties near Hemmingford.
U.S. border agent stands by as a young family from Turkey arrive at the border near Hemmingford.
A woman from Yemen is detained by a Mountie after crossing the border near Hemmingford.
A group from Turkey crosses into Canada near Hemmingford.
Luggage sits on the United States side of the border after a Sudanese woman is taken into custody by RCMP officers. She arrived at the frontier near Hemmingford by taxi and walked across the border.