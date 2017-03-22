Undocumented migrants are fleeing across this border ... from the US into Canada

While much of the news in the U.S. about immigration has been focused on President Donald Trump's vow to build a wall along the Mexican border, an increasing number of migrants are attempting to illegally cross the northern border into Canada.

Over the past month, Reuters photographer Christinne Muschi has documented some of the border-crossing attempts and efforts to control to the increased influx.



Photo: A young Turkish girl carries her doll and suitcase as she and her family are met by Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers near Hemmingford, Quebec.