Stocks slip as Wall Street focuses on health-care bill

"US equities have been priced for perfection since the start of 2017 and [Tuesday] was a rude reminder that the legislative process is imperfect on even its best days," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex Group, in a note.

The House is expected to vote on the Republican health care bill on Thursday, but Obamacare's replacement has seen pressure not just from Democrats, but from some conservative GOP members as well.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Freedom Caucus threatened to formally oppose the bill if the language in it did not change dramatically.

"While not the primary culprit for Tuesday's selloff, tomorrow's vote on Obamacare's replacement will play a significant role for whether this new-found skittishness will persist," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

Also on investors' minds were oil prices, which continued falling ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventories report, due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude futures for April delivery fell 1.2 percent to $47.65 per barrel after the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday afternoon that U.S. inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels.

"The bias towards oil is turning increasingly bearish and the fading optimism over the effectiveness of OPEC's supply cut deal has enticed bears to install repeated rounds of selling," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"WTI crude may be in store for further punishment moving forward with production in the United States rising consistently and the inflated inventories simply counteracting the efforts of OPEC to stabilize the oil markets," he said.

In economic news, existing home sales data for February showed a decline of 3.7 percent.