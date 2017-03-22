    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks slip as Wall Street focuses on health-care bill

    U.S. equities slipped on Wednesday as Wall Street continued to monitor developments regarding the House's health care proposal and falling oil prices.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell about 70 points, with Nike contributing the most losses. Nike's stock declined 6 percent on the back of mixed quarterly results.

    The S&P 500 fell 0.16 percent, with financials and telecommunications leading decliners. Financials, the best-performing sector since the U.S. election, suffered their worst day since Brexit in the previous session.

    The Nasdaq composite held around breakeven.

    Stocks suffered their worst day of the year Tuesday — in part — because of fears that a prolonged battle in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare could delay tax reform, deregulation and government spending.

    Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the market's postelection rally.

    A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Getty Images
    A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    "US equities have been priced for perfection since the start of 2017 and [Tuesday] was a rude reminder that the legislative process is imperfect on even its best days," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at Convergex Group, in a note.

    The House is expected to vote on the Republican health care bill on Thursday, but Obamacare's replacement has seen pressure not just from Democrats, but from some conservative GOP members as well.

    On Tuesday afternoon, the Freedom Caucus threatened to formally oppose the bill if the language in it did not change dramatically.

    "While not the primary culprit for Tuesday's selloff, tomorrow's vote on Obamacare's replacement will play a significant role for whether this new-found skittishness will persist," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities.

    Also on investors' minds were oil prices, which continued falling ahead of the Energy Information Administration's weekly inventories report, due at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    U.S. crude futures for April delivery fell 1.2 percent to $47.65 per barrel after the American Petroleum Institute said Tuesday afternoon that U.S. inventories increased by 4.5 million barrels.

    "The bias towards oil is turning increasingly bearish and the fading optimism over the effectiveness of OPEC's supply cut deal has enticed bears to install repeated rounds of selling," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

    "WTI crude may be in store for further punishment moving forward with production in the United States rising consistently and the inflated inventories simply counteracting the efforts of OPEC to stabilize the oil markets," he said.

    In economic news, existing home sales data for February showed a decline of 3.7 percent.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---


    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Conagra, Scholastic, KB Home, Accenture, GameStop, Shoe Carnival, Micron

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    8:45 a.m. Fed chair Janet Yellen makes opening remarks at Strong Foundations Conference

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    12:30 p.m. Minnepolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at Strong Foundations Conference

    7:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Friday

    Earnings: Finish Line

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed's Evans

    9:05 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---