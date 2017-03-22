US Treasurys higher on concerns over Trump’s policies

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Wednesday morning as investors started doubting whether President Donald Trump will deliver tax cuts and infrastructure investment as he promised during his campaign.

On Tuesday, the Dow and S&P posted their first 1 percent fall in five months on worries over health care reform in the U.S.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.403 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 3.017 percent.

On the data front, the Federal Housing Finance Agency will release January's home prices at 9 a.m. ET and later at 10 a.m. ET there will be existing home sales numbers.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.21 a barrel on Wednesday, down 1.47 percent, while U.S. crude was around $47.57 a barrel, down 1.39 percent.