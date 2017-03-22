Wall Street cautious as Trump agenda faces big test

In the latest sign of escalated aggression, North Korea attempted to conduct another missile launch today. But it failed almost immediately, U.S. and South Korea officials said. (Reuters)



Recent measures by the U.S. and the U.K. to restrict electronic devices on flights from certain overseas airports were led by new threats from ISIS, according to a report from ABC News.



Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin a decade ago, according to documents seen by the Associated Press.



President Trump plans to travel to Brussels in May for a NATO meeting. Separately, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is trying to get next month rescheduled, so he can attend a Florida meeting with China's president. (AP)



Tillerson, the former Exxon (XOM) chief, has revealed he did not seek his current role in the Trump administration and only accepted the secretary of state job after being convinced by his wife. (CNBC)



CKE Restaurants, the company behind Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, has named a new CEO to replace the retiring Andy Puzder, who last month withdrew his nomination to be Trump's Labor Secretary. (USA Today)



The FDA said breast implants can cause a rare form of cancer that may have killed at least nine people. The agency is checking into more than 350 reports linking anaplastic large cell lymphoma with both silicone and saline implants. (NBC News)



PepsiCo (PEP) is pulling 2-liter bottles and 12-packs from Philadelphia grocery stores over the city's new tax on sweetened drinks. The company said wants to offer package sizes working families can better afford. (AP)



Sears Holdings (SHLD) is issuing a warning about its ability to stay afloat. The troubled retailer said "substantial doubts exist" about its future after losing money year-after-year and seeing sales decline. (CNBC)



Uber plans to keep co-founder Travis Kalanick as CEO despite a series of damaging developments, said Arianna Huffington, one of seven voting Uber board members. But she said Kalanick needs to change his management style. (Reuters)



Airbnb is trying to do something Uber couldn't: win China. The home-sharing service changed its China brand to Aibiying and plans to offer its Trips platform in Shanghai. (CNBC)



Amazon's (AMZN) Jeff Bezos made $27.6 billion last year, bumping him up to No. 3 on the annual Forbes Billionaires List. Warren Buffett reclaimed the second spot. Bill Gates remained at the top. (USA Today)



Trump has become $1 billion poorer compared to last year, according to Forbes, now estimating his net worth at $3.5 billion. That dropped him 220 spots on the Forbes Billionaires list to 544th. (Washington Post)

